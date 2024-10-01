PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 7.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.75. 1,741,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,282,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.