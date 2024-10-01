PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $1.65 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 675,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $527.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

