Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of BFH opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $59.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

