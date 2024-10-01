Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BFH opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $59.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
