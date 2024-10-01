Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fox Factory in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25,005.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,822 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,294,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

