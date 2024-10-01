QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

