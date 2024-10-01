Quarry LP Has $145,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quarry LP grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

