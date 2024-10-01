Quarry LP Has $177,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.19 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

