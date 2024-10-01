Quarry LP Makes New $151,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $56,076,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

