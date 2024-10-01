Quarry LP Takes $202,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $297.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $302.03. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

