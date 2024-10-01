Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Insider Sells $67,843.44 in Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 10,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $67,843.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,695.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,668. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $206.03 million for the quarter.

StockNews.com raised Radiant Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

