Raymond James Comments on Dolly Varden Silver Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolly Varden Silver in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dolly Varden Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Performance

Dolly Varden Silver stock opened at C$1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.37. Dolly Varden Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

