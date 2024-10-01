Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

RYAM opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $561.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

