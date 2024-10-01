Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYN

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.