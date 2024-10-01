Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,680 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Reading International worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

