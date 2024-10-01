Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of O traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $56,076,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

