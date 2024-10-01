Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX):

9/30/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/26/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/26/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Celldex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 992,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $283,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

