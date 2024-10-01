Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 4,751,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,863,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 349,232 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

