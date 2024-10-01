Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.