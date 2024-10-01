Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

