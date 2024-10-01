Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,133 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,606,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,886,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,174,000 after buying an additional 206,571 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.