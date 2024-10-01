Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 401 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $405.02 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $405.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.93 and its 200-day moving average is $355.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $401.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

