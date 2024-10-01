Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after acquiring an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 142,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $816.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $814.61 and a 200-day moving average of $919.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

