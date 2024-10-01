Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 185,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Aflac by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $112.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

