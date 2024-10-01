Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,497,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,084,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after buying an additional 1,518,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after buying an additional 648,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.