Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $198.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

