Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 39,100 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,652,000 after acquiring an additional 706,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IVT opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.50, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

