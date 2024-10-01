Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 33,400 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $90.47.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.