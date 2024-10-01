Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 64,417 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

