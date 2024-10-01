Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $232,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 145.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 1.8 %

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.73.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $708.36 million during the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

(Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

