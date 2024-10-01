Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $13,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $7,385,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jamf by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jamf by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.