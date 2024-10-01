Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Esquire Financial worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

ESQ stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

