Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.08 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

