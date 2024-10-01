Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

