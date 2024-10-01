Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 46,300 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Calix worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Calix by 8,924.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Calix stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08 and a beta of 1.74. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

