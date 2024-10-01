Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,643 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

