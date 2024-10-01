Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $4,039,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $1,388,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 252,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 379,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thryv Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ THRY opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

