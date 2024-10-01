Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 6.1%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.63. 451,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,116,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REPL

Replimune Group Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $813.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.