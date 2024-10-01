Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 1st (AACG, AAME, AAN, ADXS, AKTX, APWC, ARC, ARTW, AVGR, BBGI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). Pivotal Research issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). They issued a buy rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). Argus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V). They issued an outperform rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

