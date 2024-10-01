Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 1st (AACG, AAME, AAN, ADXS, AKTX, APWC, ARC, ARTW, AVGR, BBGI)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, October 1st:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). Pivotal Research issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). They issued a buy rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). Argus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V). They issued an outperform rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

