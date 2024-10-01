Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:
- 10/1/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.
- 9/11/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/5/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/30/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/26/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.
- 8/6/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.
TTD traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 269.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $112.22.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
