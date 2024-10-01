Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

9/11/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

8/6/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

TTD traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 269.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $112.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,056,669 shares of company stock valued at $113,117,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

