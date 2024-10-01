Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 191.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

