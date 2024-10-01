Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), with a volume of 2466499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Revolution Bars Group Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

