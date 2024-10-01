Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Head-To-Head Comparison

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoubleVerify and Rezolve AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 1 5 14 0 2.65 Rezolve AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $31.18, suggesting a potential upside of 85.57%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Rezolve AI.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Rezolve AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $612.88 million 4.72 $71.47 million $0.38 44.29 Rezolve AI $145,051.00 312.14 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolve AI.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 9.97% 5.70% 4.93% Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Rezolve AI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device. The company serves brands and media houses, and banks and mobile network operators. Rezolve Limited was formerly known as POWA COMMERCE LIMITED and changed its name to Rezolve Limited in March 2016. Rezolve Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

