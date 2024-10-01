RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys $19,700.00 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,482.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $811.80.

RF Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RFIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.