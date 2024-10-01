RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,837.68

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,837.68 ($24.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,810 ($24.21). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,836 ($24.56), with a volume of 234,037 shares traded.
RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,837.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,841.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.
RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 2,407.41%.
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
