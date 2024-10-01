RLI (NYSE:RLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.65

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.65 and last traded at $155.65, with a volume of 11677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

RLI Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average is $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC raised its position in RLI by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 612,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,876,000 after purchasing an additional 107,655 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 556,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RLI by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 265,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

