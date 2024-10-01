Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,204,096 shares of company stock worth $23,603,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

