Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 7.4%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 33,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 771,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 1,656,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,293,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

