Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.15

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2746022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 699,379 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

