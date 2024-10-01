Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $556.44 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

