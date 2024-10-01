RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.79

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 4405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

